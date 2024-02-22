Black Restaurant Coalition Celebrates 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week in Partnership with Juneteenth NYC
Join us for 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week in NYC, Feb 19-25! Celebrate Black culinary heritage with diverse flavors & immersive experiences. #BRWNYC"
The 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week serves as a platform to amplify the voices and talents of Black restaurateurs, chefs, and entrepreneurs”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Restaurant Coalition Celebrates 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week in Partnership with Juneteenth NYC
— Bryant Postell,CEO and Co-Founder of the Black Restaurant Coalition
The Black Restaurant Coalition (BRC) proudly announces the kickoff of its highly anticipated 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week, coinciding with the celebration of Black History Month. From February 19th to February 25th, 2024, food enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike are invited to indulge in a delectable journey through a diverse array of flavors, traditions, and stories at participating Black-owned eateries.
In an empowering initiative aimed at spotlighting the rich culinary heritage and exceptional contributions of Black-owned restaurants across NYC and Long Island, Black Restaurant Week promises a week-long celebration filled with tantalizing menus, special promotions, and immersive dining experiences. From soul food staples and Afro-Caribbean delights to contemporary twists on classic dishes, participating restaurants promise a culinary adventure like no other.
"The 2nd Annual Black Restaurant Week serves as a platform to amplify the voices and talents of Black restaurateurs, chefs, and entrepreneurs," remarked Bryant Postell, CEO and Co-Founder of the Black Restaurant Coalition. "It's not just about food; it's about celebrating our heritage, promoting economic empowerment, and fostering connections within our communities."
In an exciting collaboration, BRC's Black Restaurant Week (BRW) partners with Juneteenth NYC™, a leading advocate for BIPOC-owned businesses, to celebrate culinary excellence, culture, and community. Through collaborations with prominent figures in the food and media industry, Black Restaurant Week aims to spotlight the incredible talent and contributions of Black chefs and restaurateurs while fostering greater awareness and support within our communities.
"We believe in the power of food to unite, inspire, and uplift," added Chef Kenneth Ware, President of the BRC. “By supporting Black-owned restaurants, patrons not only savor exceptional cuisine but also contribute to the economic prosperity and cultural vibrancy of our communities."
Through dynamic collaborations with Juneteenth NYC™, Black Restaurant Week promises to elevate the celebration of culinary excellence, culture, and community to new heights. Athenia Rodney, Founder and CEO of Juneteenth NYC, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We partnered with Black Restaurant Coalition’s Black Restaurant Week this year because we share the same values about culture and community. BRC hits you in the stomach, and Juneteenth NYC hits you in the heart."
Black Restaurant Coalition and Juneteenth NYC are thrilled to announce that this partnership is just the beginning. Stay tuned for another exciting restaurant week during Juneteenth week. As we continue to celebrate Black History, make sure to explore new restaurants during BRC Black Restaurant Week and add others to your bucket list for June.
For more information, including a list of participating restaurants and events, visit Black Restaurant Coalition Black Restaurant Week Official Website or Juneteenth NYC Website.
For updates on BRC Black Restaurant Week, please visit the official website or follow BRC on social media.
Contact:
Bryant Postell
CEO & Co-Founder
Black Restaurant Coalition
info@blackrestaurantcoalition.org
About Black Restaurant Coalition:
The Black Restaurant Coalition is dedicated to promoting and supporting Black-owned restaurants through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Black Restaurant Week is an annual celebration highlighting the culinary excellence and cultural significance of Black chefs and restaurateurs across NYC and Long Island. Through partnerships and promotions, BRC aims to foster greater awareness and support for Black-owned restaurants within our communities.
Mrs. Athenia Rodney
Juneteenth NYC
+1 6465229869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other