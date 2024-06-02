PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 2, 2024 Toll road services must be improved before any rate hike is implemented - Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to ensure that operators of the country's major toll roads improve their services before any additional rate hike is approved and implemented. The TRB has approved the second tranche of toll adjustments for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), resulting in higher toll rates for motorists starting June 4. In the case of NLEX, motorists continue to bewail poor services at the toll road, said Gatchalian. "I pass through NLEX regularly and I know the situation firsthand. People usually complain about the faulty cashless reader and horrible traffic, especially during weekends or holiday breaks when there is a surge of motorists traversing the toll road," he said. "Operators of these toll roads should first fix their defective cashless system and implement a program that would ease traffic congestion before any rate hike is adopted," Gatchalian said. He noted that motorists continue to endure vehicular bottlenecks in certain parts of toll roads, particularly in areas approaching toll booths. Also, the cashless payment system of major toll roads continues to be erratic, contributing to vehicular build-up in certain areas. "Any rate adjustment in the country's main toll roads should translate into higher service standards and better experience for motorists," the senator emphasized. "Siguraduhin muna ng TRB na maayos ang pagpapalakad ng mga operator sa NLEX at SLEX bago ito magpasya ng dagdag bayad para sa mga dumadaan dito," he added. Dapat ayusin ang serbisyo sa toll road bago magtaas ng singil- Gatchalian Hinikayat ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) na tiyakin na ang mga operator ng mga pangunahing toll road sa bansa ay napapaganda at naaayos ang kanilang serbisyo bago mag apruba at magpatupad ng anumang karagdagang pagtataas sa singil. Inaprubahan ng TRB ang ikalawang tranche ng toll adjustment para sa North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), na magreresulta sa mas mataas na toll rate para sa mga motorista simula Hunyo a-kwatro. Sa kaso ng NLEX, patuloy na nagrereklamo ang mga motorista dahil sa palpak na serbisyo sa toll road, ayon kay Gatchalian. "Regular akong dumadaan sa NLEX at alam ko ang sitwasyon nang personal. Karaniwang nagrereklamo ang mga tao dahil sa sirang cashless reader at matinding trapiko, lalo na kapag weekends o holiday kung kailan tumataas ang bilang ng mga dumaraan sa toll road," sabi niya. "Dapat munang ayusing ng mga operator ng mga toll road na ito ang kanilang depektibong cashless system at magpatupad ng programa na magpapagaan sa daloy ng trapiko bago magsagawa ng anumang pagtataas ng singil," diin ni Gatchalian. Patuloy aniyang tinitiis ng mga motorista ang siksikan ng mga sasakyan sa ilang bahagi ng toll road, lalo na sa mga lugar na papalapit na sa toll booths. Gayundin, ang cashless payment system ng mga pangunahing toll road ay patuloy na hindi maaasahan, at nag-aambag sa mas matindi pang trapiko sa ilang lugar. "Anumang pagtaas ng singil sa mga pangunahing toll road sa bansa ay dapat magresulta sa mas mataas na pamantayan ng serbisyo at mas magandang karanasan para sa mga motorista," dagdag pa ng senador. "Siguraduhin muna ng TRB na maayos ang pagpapalakad sa NLEX at sa SLEX bago ito magpasya ng dagdag bayad para sa mga dumadaan dito," pagwawakas niya.