Top First Aid Trainer Ignites Dialogue on Burn and Scald Safety for National Burns Awareness Month

Winter is fast approaching, and with it a seasonal increase in the risk of burns and scalds.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the National Burns Awareness Month (June 2024) Managing Director of My First Aid Course, Mal Thompson, is sparking a crucial dialogue around burn and scald safety and first aid management. Winter is fast approaching, and with it a seasonal increase in the risk of burns and scalds.

Thompson emphasizes the prevalence of burns and scalds in Australia, noting that these injuries are common year-round, particularly in the home. He points out that winter often sees a rise in burn injuries associated with the use of hot water bottles, room heaters, and electric blankets. Thompson urges the public to be aware of these risks and to refresh their knowledge of first aid for burn and scald injuries, as timely and proper response can significantly mitigate the severity of such injuries.

By bringing attention to this issue, Thompson aims to promote safety and preparedness, encouraging individuals to take proactive steps in preventing burns and scalds and ensuring they are equipped to handle such incidents should they occur.

Fortunately, most burn and scald injuries are not severe, but children under 4 years old are at the highest risk. Many injuries occur in the kitchen, with hot drinks, food, fats, and cooking oils causing more than half of the injuries to the face, trunk, and arms. Scalds are also common in people over 70 years old, particularly from hot tap water and other fluids. Thompson emphasizes that most burns are preventable, urging the public to take proactive measures to safeguard against these injuries and to stay informed about first aid management during National Burns Awareness Month.

“Any burn or scald should be considered serious”, asserts Thompson. “The severity of the burn will determine if an ambulance should be called”, he adds. Health Direct Australia advises that an ambulance should be called if a burn or scald involves the airway, face, hands or genitals; if the person has trouble breathing; or if the burn is deep or caused by chemicals or electricity. Thompson highlights the importance of recognizing the seriousness of burns and scalds and understanding when to seek emergency medical assistance.

“First aid for a burn involves running cool water over the area for at least 20 minutes, removing clothes or jewelry if they are not stuck to the burn, and covering the burn area with a light, loose, non-stick dressing. Plastic cling wrap is a good option”, advised Thompson. Thompson emphasizes the importance of these first aid steps to ensure proper initial care and to minimize the severity of burn injuries.

