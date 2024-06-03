Boston Entrepreneurs Find Love Through Innovative Online Dating Approach
Jack Liu's inventive social media ad campaign led him to Bethany, bypassing dating apps and showcasing a fresh approach to finding love.
Social media networks have tens of thousands of data points on each person. I thought, why not leverage that to solve my own problem?”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston's Jack Liu and Bethany Landby recently captivated the Tamron Hall Show audience with their innovative and heartwarming love story, inventing a unique and effective way to meet beyond traditional dating apps.
— Jack Liu
The episode, titled "Are Dating Apps Dead?" aired on Friday, May 31, 2024, and featured Jack and Bethany discussing how they found love through a creative approach to online dating. Instead of using conventional dating apps, Jack leveraged his digital marketing expertise to create a targeted social media ad campaign, which ultimately led him to Bethany almost three years ago.
Jack was frustrated by the endless hours spent swiping without meaningful matches, while Bethany, despite going on many dates, felt she was searching for a needle in a haystack.
“Social media networks have tens of thousands of data points on each person. I thought, why not leverage that to solve my own problem?” said Jack. His innovative strategy proved successful, as it connected him with Bethany, who was drawn to his creativity.
Bethany, founder of Allumette Candle Company, which empowers women survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse, shared her first impression: “What stood out from the ad was his humor, out of the box thinking, tango dancing and how entrepreneurial he was. That resonated with me because I had just decided to start Allumette and it seemed that we shared a mutual entrepreneurial spirit.”
Their first date took place over Zoom with Jack in Austin, TX and Bethany in Boston, MA and lasted three hours. A few months later, Jack visited Boston to meet Bethany and their first in-person date evolved into an entire weekend. After dating long distance for two years, Jack has since relocated to Boston where the couple enjoys doing life together and supports each other's hopes and dreams in every aspect of life.
While a very untraditional way to meet, Jack and Bethany are thrilled by how well-matched they are and are simply grateful to have found love. Their story provides a fresh take on the future of online dating.
ABOUT JACK LIU
Jack Liu is the founder of Innoge Labs, a growth-marketing consultancy dedicated to helping mobile app companies scale their performance marketing profitably. He has successfully managed over $20 million in advertising budgets, delivering exceptional results to clients. Jack is also the founder of ZipMatches.com, a dating service that helps singles run their own ad to perfectly match with anyone, anywhere in the world.
ABOUT BETHANY LANDBY
Beth Landby is the founder of Allumette Candle Company, a lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse. The company’s mission is to raise awareness and provide employment opportunities to unlock financial freedom. Allumette donates 6% of profits to partner organizations working to end exploitative cycles. Its clean, elevated candle line features unique scents inspired by nature and experiences and candles are crafted from sustainable, non-toxic ingredients with a minimalist design. For more information, visit allumettecandleco.com or find us on Instagram: @allumettecandleco.
Photo by ABC/Jeff Neira
