Allumette Candle Co Empowers Women Survivors of Human Trafficking and Domestic Abuse Through Its Pure Soy Candles
Allumette Candle Co launches to spark hope and awareness through their beautifully scented, soy candles that provide self-care and inspire change.
It’s about bringing peace and comfort to women who have been through difficult challenges. These candles represent solidarity and hope as together we seek change for survivors and our communities.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allumette Candle Co launched this month, offering beautiful, clean candles with a purpose. Allumette’s vision is to empower and provide opportunities to women survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking. In addition to raising awareness and creating economic opportunity, Allumette Candle Co donates 6% of all profits to organizations, such as Exodus Road, who work to end exploitative cycles.
Allumette’s founder Beth describes these candles as much more than a means of pleasure and self-care. “It’s about bringing peace and comfort to women who have been through difficult challenges. These candles represent solidarity and hope as together we seek change for survivors and our communities.” Globally, the U.S. The Department of State estimates that 24.9 million are trafficked each year and roughly 17 million of those cases are women. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. It’s not a stretch to say that everyone knows a survivor.
With elegant, minimalist designs that enhance every decor, Allumette candles are meticulously handcrafted in Boston, MA using sustainable, 100% soy wax derived from non-GMO U.S. soybeans. All their soy candles are vegan, cruelty-free and petroleum, paraben and phthalate-free. They burn clean and long, lasting up to 50 hours.
Aromas are formulated in-house and candles are poured in small batches of nine. “Every aroma is inspired by a beautiful memory or experience, like our Grateful candle that evokes memories of family gathered for Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. Our goal is to create an aromatic experience that envelops and transports across time and space,” says Beth.
About Allumette Candle Co:
Allumette Candle Co is a mission-driven brand focused on offering beautifully scented, clean candles using non-toxic ingredients sourced in the United States. All candles are vegan, cruelty-free and petroleum, paraben and phthalate-free. Allumette seeks to empower women survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse, and donates 6% of all profits to organizations working to end exploitative cycles. Learn more at www.allumettecandleco.com.
