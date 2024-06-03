Derby Barracks/DUI, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A5002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/2/24, 1555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Brighton Rd, East Haven Rd, Brighton

VIOLATION:

DUI – Subsequent (Refusal) Negligent Operation Traffic tickets – Marked lanes violations, Plates not assigned to vehicle.

ACCUSED: Jessica Neary

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received several 911 calls about a vehicle that had crashed on VT-105 (East Brighton Rd) in Brighton near the state airport and subsequently fled the scene west on VT-105 with heavy damage and traveling on a rim. A responding trooper arriving in the village of Island Pond was directed west on VT-105 by several pedestrians and motorists, then located and followed a gouge in the roadway which crossed both lanes of travel several times west on VT-105 and then south on VT-114 (East Haven Rd). The trooper caught up to the vehicle several miles south of the intersection, which was traveling on a rim and had a deployed airbag, and was able to ultimately stop the vehicle.



The operator was identified as the accused. She displayed indicators of impairment and was placed under arrest and processed at the VSP-Derby Barracks, after which she was released on a citation to appear in Essex Superior Court, Criminal Division on 6/4/24 to answer to the offenses of DUI -Subsequent – Refusal, and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/4/24

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

