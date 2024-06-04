Trailblazing Book "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" Now Available on Audible and Kindle

Cover Innovative Leadership & Followership In the Age of AI Audiobook Innovative Leadership Institute Logo

In an era where technology is driving the need for transformation at an unprecedented pace, traditional leadership models demand a profound evolution.

To start leading your human and machine workforce, leaders must master ten critical skills. This book will share how to do that and essential frameworks to factor in contextual understanding.” — Neil Sahota, CEO of ACSI, Labs, UN AI Advisor

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking book Innovative "Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" is now available in audio format on Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform. Co-authored by a team of experts from the Innovative Leadership Institute, Uniform Services University ACSI Labs, IBM, and the United Nations, it explores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on leadership. It provides practical guidance for leaders at all levels to navigate the ever-changing work landscape.

The Audible version of Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI is narrated by Dan Mushalko, a seasoned narrator with a captivating and engaging voice and co-author of the book. The audiobook is now available, making it ideal for leaders and professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in the AI era during summer travels.

“We are thrilled to make Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI available in audio format,” said Maureen Metcalf, CEO of Innovative Leadership Institute. “AI is rapidly transforming the way we work and lead, and we believe that this audiobook will be an invaluable resource for leaders who want to develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the future of work.”

In Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI, readers will learn:

• How AI is changing the landscape of work and leadership

• The key skills and qualities that leaders need to develop to succeed in the AI era

• Practical strategies for leading and following in a world of AI

• Examples of organizations that are successfully using AI to drive innovation and growth

AI Leaders and experts have praised the book for its insightful and practical approach

“Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI is an essential read for any leader who wants to understand the impact of AI on their organization and how to prepare for the future,” said Neil Sahota, Contributing Author., CEO of ACSI, Labs, Lead United Nations (UN) AI Advisor, IBM Master Inventor, and author of Own the A.I. Revolution. “The book contains practical insights and actionable strategies that leaders can use daily to navigate the AI revolution.”

The Audible version of Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI is available on Audible.com.

About the Innovative Leadership Series

With a legacy of award-winning publications, the Innovative Leadership Series explores the ever-changing leadership landscape and provides actionable insights to empower leaders for success in the digital age.

About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute (ILI) is a pioneering management consulting firm committed to shaping the future of leadership across industries. ILI offers diverse programs tailored to executives, mid-career leaders, and emerging leaders, focusing on developing innovative thinking, creativity, agility, and transformational leadership skills. Collaborating with top educational institutions, industry experts, and thought leaders, ILI aims to cultivate a unique learning environment that fosters continuous growth, empowerment, and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI Book Overview