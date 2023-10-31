Insightful New Book "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" Updates Leadership in the Digital Era

Innovative Leadership & Followership In the Age of AI

In an era where technology is driving the need for transformation at an unprecedented pace, traditional leadership models demand a profound evolution.

This book gives invaluable guidance about what leaders need to know and do when leading in the emerging era of AI,” — Suchi Srinivasan, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI: A Guide to Creating Your Future as Leader, Follower, and AI Ally" is the latest addition to the renowned Innovative Leadership series. Authored by a team of experts in the field, this book is poised to revolutionize how leaders and followers navigate the dynamic landscape of leadership in the age of artificial intelligence.

“Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" is the 11th installment in the award-winning Innovative Leadership series. This insightful book explores the seamless integration of human intention and action with machine intelligence, ushering readers into a future where leaders, followers, and AI collaborate harmoniously. Drawing upon the foundational Innovative Leadership development principles, the book delves into the imminent realm of AI-human collaboration. It offers actionable tools and frameworks that readers can immediately apply to their leadership journey.

Key Highlights of "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" include:

• Leadership Skills for the Future: Readers will gain access to practical tools, knowledge, and strategies that empower them to take their leadership skills to the next level and co-create the future.

• Technological Synergy: The book illuminates how leaders can effectively collaborate with intelligent systems to make informed and ethical decisions, embracing the full potential of AI.

• The New Followership: Leaders can strengthen their relationship with their followers by understanding the dynamics between leadership and followership.

• Ethical Implications: Leaders are equipped to navigate the complex ethical considerations of leading in an AI-driven world, addressing several issues, including algorithmic bias issues and hallucinations.

Authored by Maureen Metcalf, M.B.A., Erin S. Barry, M.S., Dan Mushalko, Devon Mushalko, and Neil E. Grunberg, Ph.D., contributing author and forward by Neil Sahota, CEO of ACSI, Labs, United Nations (UN) AI Advisor, IBM Master Inventor, and author of Own the A.I. Revolution. "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI", along with contributions from Michael Morrow-Fox, M.B.A., ED.S., is now available for purchase at major book retailers, both online and in stores.

“To start leading your human and machine workforce, leaders must master ten critical skills. This book will share how to do that and essential frameworks to factor in contextual understanding and situational analysis,” said Neil Sahota, CEO of ACSI, Labs, United Nations (UN) AI Advisor, IBM Master Inventor, and author of Own the A.I. Revolution. “This book will serve as your sherpa as you enter the new world of Innovative Leadership. AI will be your leadership concierge so that you can maximize your effectiveness and support your employees in realizing their peak performance.”

“In Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI, the authors propel readers into a future where leadership and followership seamlessly intertwine with the power of artificial intelligence. This authoritative guide equips you with practical tools and ethical insights. It is a fun read that empowers you to thrive in a technologically integrated world, ensuring your continued relevance as a board member.” Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards

“This book gives invaluable guidance about what leaders need to know and do when leading in the emerging era of AI,” said Suchi Srinivasan, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group. “It explores the opportunities, risks, and other considerations that enable leaders, followers, and their organizations to operate ethically and safely to meet today's intensely competitive and dynamic business demands."

The Innovative Leadership series has received critical acclaim for its insightful contributions to the field, and "Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" stands as a testament to its commitment to pioneering thought leadership in the digital age. Prepare to redefine your understanding of leadership and followership in the digital age. This book equips you with the tools and insights necessary to shape the future, transforming the leader-follower relationship in unprecedented ways. This book is not just about surviving the technological revolution; it's about thriving in it.

The Innovative Leadership Institute (ILI) is a pioneering management consulting firm committed to shaping the future of leadership and building future-ready leaders across industries.

“Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI" is now available at major book retailers online and coming to Audible.

Innovative Leadership & Followership in the Age of AI Book Overview