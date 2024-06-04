Vulncheck Phoenix Partnership threat intelligence aspm vulnerability management Gartner's most recent Hype Cycle for application security Phoenix Security Platform

Phoenix Security partners with VulnCheck to enhance advanced threat intelligence on vulnerabilities Contact Sylvia T: askme@phoenix.security for preview

With Phoenix security intelligence and asset management powered by vulncheck intelligence exploitability is possible to accelerate the resolution of vulnerability from 30 days to 1-3 days” — Francesco Cipollone CEO & Co-Founder Phoenix Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security, a leading provider of application security (ASPM) and risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM) solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with VulnCheck, a cutting-edge vulnerability intelligence platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how organizations approach cybersecurity by integrating VulnCheck's advanced threat intelligence capabilities into Phoenix Security’s robust security ecosystem.

Unleashing the Power of Combined Intelligence

The partnership between Phoenix Security and VulnCheck brings together unparalleled expertise and resources, promising a new era of advanced threat intelligence. Phoenix Security’s platform, renowned for organizing applications, mapping them to cloud environments, and setting risk-based targets, will now be bolstered by VulnCheck’s extensive threat intel capabilities.

VulnCheck’s platform provides early access to new vulnerability information not found in the NVD, real-time monitoring of exploit Proofs of Concept (PoCs), and detailed exploitation timelines. This integration will deliver enhanced MITRE ATT&CK indicators, Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), and Yara rules, significantly improving the detection and mitigation of threats.

Enhanced Vulnerability Evidence and Exploit Context

With this partnership, VulnCheck’s intelligence adds over 200 new vulnerability exploits to Phoenix Security’s existing database of 180,000 vulnerability evidence and weaponization data points. This vast pool of information allows organizations to prioritize their responses and take proactive measures against potential threats before they occur.

Phoenix Security: Leading the Charge in Risk Management

Phoenix Security’s platform excels in three critical areas:

Organizing Applications and Mapping to the Cloud: Phoenix Security provides a structured overview of an organization’s application portfolio, mapping each application to its operational environment. This unparalleled visibility into cloud infrastructure’s security posture consistently reduces the attack surface by 10% in the first 30 days and 30% in 90 days.

Contextualized Vulnerability Attribution: By precisely tracing vulnerabilities and attributing them to specific teams, Phoenix Security eliminates confusion and streamlines remediation. This approach has reduced remediation time for critical issues by 200%.

Setting Risk-Based Targets: Phoenix Security empowers CISOs to set actionable, risk-based targets, ensuring that remediation efforts are strategically aligned with business priorities. This capability has significantly influenced stakeholders in reducing attack surface risk.

Success Stories: Transforming Cybersecurity for Clients

Phoenix Security has already demonstrated a significant impact on clients, including industry leaders like Capco, Wipro, and ClearBank.

Capco and Wipro: These consulting giants leveraged Phoenix Security to set precise, risk-based targets, showcasing their robust security posture and proactive measures. This not only reassured their clients but also positioned them as trusted, forward-thinking partners in cybersecurity.

ClearBank: As a trailblazer in the banking sector, ClearBank achieved unprecedented visibility and control over their digital landscape with Phoenix Security. The platform traced each application to its operational environment, providing a clear picture of their security posture and enabling informed decisions on security efforts.

A Team Committed to Excellence

Behind Phoenix Security is a team of seasoned professionals with firsthand experience in cybersecurity. Their mission is to outpace adversaries by providing unprecedented visibility into the vulnerability ecosystem, prioritizing responses, and finishing actions before attacks occur.

Schedule a Demo Today

The cyber threat landscape has evolved dramatically. Exploit weaponization timelines have reduced from nearly a year in 2018 to just eight days in 2023. Stay ahead of these threats with the combined power of Phoenix Security and VulnCheck.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit Phoenix Security

About Phoenix Security

Phoenix Security is a leading application security and risk management solution provider, offering unparalleled visibility and control over digital infrastructures. Focusing on reducing attack surfaces and streamlining remediation, Phoenix Security empowers organizations to maintain a robust security posture.

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is a premier vulnerability intelligence platform known for discovering unique threat insights and providing early access to new vulnerability information. VulnCheck’s deep expertise in vulnerability research and exploit development delivers unparalleled exploit context and actionable threat intelligence.

For more information about Phoenix Security or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.phoenix.security/request-a-demo.

Phoenix Security Ai Based ASPM with Contextual Threat Intelligence for RBMV and UVM