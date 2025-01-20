Phoenix Security ASPM winner of Gartner Peer insight and Get app Phoenix Platform V3 risk based vulnerability management with power of contextualization Phoenix Security Prioritize Contextualize and act on risk that matters most

Phoenix Security ASPM Kicks Off 2025 with Gartner and Get App Prestigious Client and Industry Recognition

We started Phoenix Security to change how vendors treat customers and prevent burnout. We had the honor to help leaders like LastPass, ClearBank, Bazaarvoice, zero in TRUE critical vulnerabilities” — Francesco Cipollone CEO & Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security, a leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and cloud security, is proud to announce its recognition by Gartner Digital Markets’ GetApp and Gartner Peer Insights for its unparalleled customer success and support. These accolades underscore the company’s continued success in delivering value-driven, actionable cybersecurity solutions.

Unmatched Features and Functionality in ASPM

Phoenix Security was prominently featured in GetApp’s 2024 Features and Functionality Report for Cloud Security, an achievement reflecting the platform’s robust capabilities and customer-centric design. In addition, Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards acknowledged Phoenix Security for providing the best features and functionality in ASPM.

Customer Reviews Highlight Excellence

Here’s what customers are saying about Phoenix Security on GetApp:

“With robust protection, a user-friendly interface, and real-time monitoring, the Phoenix Security product guarantees the security of your digital assets and aids in maintaining a safe environment.”

“Phoenix Security provides effective security auditing, project risk management, and actionable data insights across websites. Data security and threat detection are impressive, and project data management is seamless.”

“Clean user interface, easy to use by anyone in my organization. What I like most about Phoenix is its robust data security and real-time analytics. We were able to avoid a potential attack on our systems recently.”

Looking Ahead

While 2024 was a remarkable year, Phoenix Security is just getting started. As the company enters 2025, its focus remains on evolving its platform to meet the ever-changing demands of the cybersecurity landscape.

Francesco Cipollone, CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Security, shares:

About Phoenix Security

Phoenix Security is the actionable ASPM platform providing four-dimensional quantitative contextualization that delivers prioritized actions for teams operating from code to cloud. Our solutions empower:

CISOs to focus on results-driven actions rather than reporting problems.

ProdSec, AppSec, and Security Teams to automate triage, reduce alert fatigue, and implement precise, prioritized remediations.

By unifying workflows and focusing on the most critical vulnerabilities, Phoenix Security reduces burnout and improves operational efficiency, ensuring that risks are addressed effectively and promptly.

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for discovering software and services. With over 100 million annual visitors across platforms like Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, Gartner Digital Markets helps organizations confidently choose the right tools through verified customer reviews and objective research. Thousands of B2B companies partner with Gartner Digital Markets to grow their brands and capture buyer demand.

Disclaimer: The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges reflect the subjective opinions of individual user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology. They do not represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

For more information about Phoenix Security, visit phoenix.security.

