LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security, a pioneering leader in application security posture management (ASPM), is excited to announce the appointment of Todd Vollmer as the new Head of USA Expansion. Vollmer's extensive experience in sales, revenue operations, and market penetration is set to enhance Phoenix Security's presence and performance in the US market, ensuring an optimal customer experience and overall delight.

With a career spanning over three decades, Vollmer has held key leadership positions at numerous cybersecurity firms, ranging from early-stage startups like Arcsight, Mandiant, Hexadite, and Orca, to established organizations exceeding $500M in revenue. His expertise in driving strategic expansion, customer acquisition and success aligns perfectly with Phoenix Security's mission to deliver actionable ASPM solutions.

"Todd's proven track record and deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and Founder of Phoenix Security. Phoenix emerge as one of the top cybersecurity startup in the uk, after four intense years of research and development, while integrating feedback from numerous Enterprise customers and hundreds of end-users, Phoenix's mature solution will continue to lead the growing ASPM market. We help customer secure their application estate, from code, to cloud to infrastructure with our action-oriented, 4-dimensional risk-based approach"

Todd Vollmer: A Snapshot

Background: Todd is a seasoned high-technology go-to-market veteran with expertise in Sales, Revenue Operations, Market Penetration, Customer Success, and Strategic Expansion.

Career Highlights: Over 30 years in successful sales and leadership positions at leading cybersecurity companies, including Arcsight, Mandiant, Hexadite, and Orca.

Personal Interests: He enjoys spending time with his wife and two Vizslas, playing golf, and frantically dinking-and-driving around the pickleball court.

About Phoenix Security

Phoenix Security specializes in cloud and application security posture management, offering cutting-edge solutions to address critical gaps in cybersecurity. With a focus on providing actionable insights for both technical teams and executives, Phoenix Security is dedicated to evolving its platform to meet the ever-changing needs of the cybersecurity landscape.

To learn more about Phoenix Security or to schedule a free demo, visit Phoenix Security.

By appointing Todd Vollmer, Phoenix Security not only strengthens its leadership team but also solidifies its commitment to expanding its footprint in the USA. With Vollmer at the helm, the company is poised to achieve new heights in application security and customer satisfaction.

For additional information, please contact Sylvia Turner

PHONE: +44 203 195 3879

EMAIL: askme@phoenix.security

