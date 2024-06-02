Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group reaches conclusion

MACAU, June 2 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, concluded today (2 June). China finished the week with two wins and two losses after a defeat to Italy.

Italy prevails in victory over China

China could not provide home fans a satisfying ending to VNL Macao 2024 as the hosts suffered a straight-set defeat at the hands of Italy. The Italians took advantage of China’s early errors to lead early in the first set. Although the home side managed to erase the deficit to take a temporary lead by mid-set thanks to points by Gong Xiangyu and Li Yingying, lapses of concentration in defense in the later stage of the set handed Italy the opener 25-23. Both sides traded points early in the second set. However, powerful attacks by opposite spike Paola Egonu gave Italy a two-set advantage (25-19). China showed glimpses of recovery in the third set, but the Italian side stepped up their game in serves and blocking. The home side could not make a recovery as Italy pulled away to win the set 25-16 and the match. China will play the next leg of the tournament in Hong Kong, China and will face Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey and Poland.

Netherlands wins in dominant fashion

The Netherlands finished the Macao leg on a high note after securing a comfortable straight-set victory over France (25-17, 25-10, 25-21). Jolien Knollema was the standout player in the first set, contributing 8 points. With errors creeping into their game, France could not mount a serious challenge in the second set. After falling two sets behind, France tried to upped their attack in the third, but could not keep up with the consistency as the Dutch closed out the match. The Netherlands recorded two wins and two losses while the French side lost all four matches in Macao.

Brazil caps perfect week

Brazil made it four wins in Macao after overcoming Thailand in straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 25-17). Despite not starting their strongest lineup and trailing early on, Brazil managed to edge the first set via captain Gabriela Guimarães and Júlia Bergmann crucial late points. Brazil then continued to control the rhythm and cruised to a two-set lead. Thailand attempted to mount a comeback in the third, but Brazil’s stronger performance in both attack and defense ultimately proved the difference between the two sides. Brazil extended their winning streak to eight matches to remain undefeated with this victory in this VNL campaign.

With the successful holding of the Women’s VNL 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, Volleyball World has donated professional volleyballs to different communities in Macao through the event organizers, so that volleyball sport can continue to be integrated into different levels of the Macao community and to promote its development. Guests attending the ceremony included: Lena Schoeps, Global Event Operations Manager of Volleyball World; Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ma Chi Seng, President of the Board of Directors of the Volleyball Association of Macao, China; and relevant community representatives.