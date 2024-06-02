Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,612 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in Theft from Delivery Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a theft.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the victims were in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast unloading a truck full of goods. The suspects approached the victims’ vehicle and took property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the images below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24082206

###

You just read:

Suspects Sought in Theft from Delivery Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more