Suspects Sought in Theft from Delivery Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a theft.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the victims were in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast unloading a truck full of goods. The suspects approached the victims’ vehicle and took property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the images below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24082206

###