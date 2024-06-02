UM holds Congregation and graduates over 1,700 students

MACAU, June 2 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Congregation 2024 today (2 June). Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, who represented the chief executive of the Macao SAR and chancellor of UM at this year’s congregation, said that UM has made continuous advancements in its academic standards and research quality, remained steadfast in its pursuit of becoming a leading international university, and made significant contributions to producing top-notch talent who love the country and Macao.

Secretary Ao Ieong officiated at the congregation in the company of UM University Council Chair Lam Kam Seng Peter, UM Rector Yonghua Song, and Vice Rectors Rui Martins, Ge Wei, Mok Kai Meng, and Xu Jian. Representatives of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; government officials; members of the University Assembly, University Council and Senate of UM; prominent members of the community; UM faculty and staff members; and student representatives also witnessed the ceremony. In addition, a live stream was available in designated areas on campus to enable families and friends of the graduates to witness the ceremony. Those who were unable to be present physically also joined this special occasion virtually through the live stream.

In her speech, Secretary Ao Ieong said that the SAR government is putting effort into the comprehensive implementation of the ‘1+4’ strategy for economic diversification, while actively playing a strategic role in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and other major national development initiatives. Meanwhile, the SAR government will continue to encourage higher education institutions to optimise their curricula and talent development models as well as to accelerate the commercialisation of research results, so that the institutions can fully leverage their roles in promoting economic diversification. The SAR government is also optimising its top-down talent development strategies and developing various talent recruitment programmes, with the aim of providing quality human resources and introducing advanced technologies for key industries, as well as providing a wider array of development opportunities for Macao’s youth. She added that UM, as an international public comprehensive university serving Macao, has actively implemented the SAR government’s higher education policies, made continuous advancements in its academic standards and research quality, remained steadfast in its pursuit of becoming a leading international university, and made significant contributions to producing top-notch talent who love the country and Macao. In recent years, the university has also closely followed the major national development strategies regarding the GBA and the Cooperation Zone, and has achieved encouraging results in expanding regional and international cooperation. Secretary Ao Ieong also expressed hope that UM will seize the development opportunities, make greater contributions to building a talent pool in the GBA, including the Cooperation Zone, and play a more influential role in research innovation in its strong disciplines, thereby accelerating the formation of the country’s new quality productive forces.

In his speech, Rector Song said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of UM’s relocation to the Hengqin campus. Over the past decade, with the support of the central and Macao SAR governments, UM has consistently improved the diversity, openness, and inclusiveness of its campus culture. The university has also made significant progress in talent development and research collaboration, attracting a number of renowned scholars from around the world and producing outstanding talent for society. He also mentioned that last year, UM joined the Association of University Presidents of China (C9 League+) and became a member of a prestigious higher education consortium in China, along with Tsinghua University, Peking University and the University of Hong Kong. He added, ‘UM’s academic standing and international reputation have been significantly elevated. The university will keep marching towards its goal of becoming an internationally recognised university of excellence.’ Rector Song also shared three ideas with the graduates, ‘First, set high aspirations for yourselves and sharpen your skills. Second, shoulder the responsibilities of youth and stand firm at the forefront of the times. Third, make full use of the exuberance of youth and create a great future.’

Tang Cheok Man, a graduate of the Department of Government and Public Administration of the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Honours College, represented this year’s graduates. In addition to his excellent academic performance, Tang has served as the captain of the UM English Debating Team twice and won multiple awards. In his speech, he said, ‘Over the past four years, we have worked tirelessly and focused on our studies to earn our degrees, proving that we can overcome all kinds of incredible challenges. Even though we will be surrounded by other high achievers, we should not doubt ourselves. All we have to do is to follow our blueprint. With persistence and deliberate practice, we can become one of the best at whatever we choose to do. This belief will lead us to success, time and time again.’

This year, more than 1,700 undergraduate students graduated from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Social Sciences. Among them, 66 outstanding students have also completed the Honours College Certificate Programme.

In addition, the UM National Flag Team held a flag-raising ceremony at Lotus Square at 8:00am on the day of the congregation to send good wishes to all graduates. The ceremony was attended by representatives of graduates from all residential colleges, as well as their families and friends.