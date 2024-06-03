UCC Networks Upgrades On-Premises Call Manager for Hawaiian University

UCC Networks Logo

ORANGE, CA, US, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prestigious institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, required a Cisco Call Manager upgrade to facilitate smooth operations and keep effective communication among students, faculty, and administrative staff.

At UCC Networks, we understand the critical importance of maintaining and upgrading these systems to keep up with technological advancements.

The Challenge:

The Hawaiian University, like many educational institutions, relies heavily on communication systems for daily operations. The university’s existing Cisco Call Manager was outdated, leaving it vulnerable to potential issues such as decreased reliability and security, with a lack of support for newer technologies. An upgrade was essential to ensure uninterrupted service and to leverage the latest features and capabilities offered by Cisco.

The UCC Networks Solution:

At UCC Networks, we follow a comprehensive and meticulous approach to upgrading communication systems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximizing efficiency. Here’s how we tackled the project for the Hawaiian University:

1) Initial Assessment - Our team began with a thorough assessment of the existing infrastructure. This involved understanding the current configuration, identifying potential challenges, and outlining the specific needs of the university. The goal was to ensure a seamless transition with minimal downtime.

2) Customized Upgrade Plan - Based on our assessment, we developed a customized upgrade plan tailored to the university’s unique requirements. The plan included detailed timelines, resource allocation, and risk mitigation strategies. We made sure to involve the university’s IT team in the planning process to align our efforts with their expectations and constraints.

3) Implementation - The implementation phase involved several key steps:

• Preparation: We prepared the existing system for the upgrade by backing up all configurations and data. This step is crucial to prevent data loss and ensure a smooth rollback if necessary.

• Installation: Our Cisco Certified Engineers installed the latest version of Cisco Call Manager, configuring it to match the university’s requirements. This included setting up new features, improving security settings, and optimizing performance.

• Testing: Before going live, we conducted extensive testing to ensure that the upgrade system was functioning correctly. This involved testing all communication endpoints, verifying call flows, and ensuring that all services were operational.

• Training and Support: We provided training for the University’s IT staff, ensuring they were well-equipped to manage the new system. Additionally, we offered ongoing support to address any issues that might arise post-upgrade.

4) Post-Upgrade Monitoring Support - After the upgrade was complete, our team continued to monitor the system closely. This proactive approach allowed us to quickly identify and resolve any issues, ensuring that the university’s communication services operated without interruption. Our support team remained available to assist with any questions or concerns, providing peace of mind for the Hawaiian University.



Upgrade Benefits:

The upgrade to Cisco Call Manager brought several significant benefits to the Hawaiian University:

• Enhanced Reliability: The latest version of Cisco Call Manager offers improved reliability and stability, reducing the risk of downtime and ensuring continuous communication.

• Improved Security: Upgrading to the newest version provided enhanced security features, protecting the university's communication infrastructure from potential threats.

• Access to New Features: The upgrade enabled the University to take advantage of new features and capabilities, improving overall communication efficiency and user experience.

• Better Support and Maintenance: With the latest software, the university now benefits from Cisco's full support, ensuring any issues can be promptly addressed.

Conclusion:

At UCC Networks, we are committed to providing top-notch professional services to educational institutions. Our expertise in upgrading Cisco Call Manager systems ensures that universities can maintain reliable, secure, and efficient communication networks. By partnering with us, the Hawaiian University has taken a significant step towards enhancing its communication infrastructure and supporting its mission to provide quality education for its community.

If your business is considering an upgrade to your communication systems, contact UCC Networks today. Let us help you achieve a smoother, more efficient communication experience tailored to your unique needs.