The UAP Disclosure Fund Launches to Fight for Transparency and Whistleblower Protection

UAP Disclosure Fund Luis Elizondo Christopher Mellon Dr. Garry Nolan

First Campaign kicks-off for UAP legislation to be included in the 2025 NDAA

Never has there been a time in our human history where American politics, and even the world, agree that the time is right for full UAP transparency and disclosure.” — Luis Elizondo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the UAP Disclosure Fund, a new nonpartisan political nonprofit, officially launched. Our board includes leading UAP disclosure advocates Luis Elizondo, Christopher K. Mellon, Garry Nolan and Karl E. Nell. Our mission is to advocate for UAP transparency and whistleblower protection legislation.

The UAP Disclosure Fund is kicking-off an inaugural campaign to rally public support for new UAP legislation in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act with an invitation to the public to sign a petition supporting this legislation, which will be delivered to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and key members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In December 2023, key provisions of the Senate-approved 2024 UAP Disclosure Act were removed behind closed doors by members of the House for reasons that remain unknown. Subsequently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and Senator Mike Rounds (SD) pledged to continue to work to advance UAP transparency legislation. Our campaign ensures they, and the other Senators who cosponsored the amendment, fulfill their commitment and recognize the public's support at a time when the Senate is close to beginning work on the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Now is the time to take action and rally support for new legislation that will provide greater UAP transparency and protections for whistleblowers," said Yuan Fung, Founding Executive Director. "It is crucial that we tell lawmakers we support their efforts and hold them to their promise of working towards informing the public about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence and unexplained phenomena."

“Transparency and openness are consistent with national security. We hope the public will support our efforts to bring transparency to the UAP issue.” – Christopher Mellon

“Never has there been a time in our human history where American politics, and even the world, agree that the time is right for full UAP transparency and disclosure. While there remain valid reasons to keep certain technologies and advancements within the classified world, the fact that humanity is not alone is an inalienable truth that this generation now faces. Rather than decide and fight one another, let us hold hands; brother to brother, sister to sister, friend to friend. For it is how we chose to face this new reality may dictate how it chooses to face us.” – Luis Elizondo

About the UAP Disclosure Fund:

The UAP Disclosure Fund is a nonpartisan political nonprofit 501(c)(4) that advocates for greater government transparency regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). We work to support new UAP legislation, provide legal representation for whistleblowers, promote scientific research and raise public awareness in an effort to better address the UAP issue.

Board of Directors:

Luis Elizondo

Former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program

Garry Nolan

The Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Karl E. Nell

Aerospace Executive / Retired Senior Military Officer / Corporate Strategist

Advisory Board:

Christopher K. Mellon

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

Kirk McConnell

Former Senior Staffer for the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services

Website:

UAPdisclosurefund.org

Social Media:

X @UAPDF

Facebook @UAPDisclosureFund

Instagram @UAPDF

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yuan Fung

Executive Director

UAP Disclosure Fund

yuan@uapdisclosurefund.org

###

UAP Disclosure Fund 'Demand The Truth'