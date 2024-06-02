Ninh Thuận, India’s Kerala state eyes to boost tourism cooperation

VIETNAM, June 2 - NINH THUẬN — The People's Committee of the south central province of Ninh Thuận on Saturday coordinated with the Indian Consulate General in HCM City to organise a meeting to connect tourism businesses in Ninh Thuận and India’s Kerala state.

Seventy delegates representing authorities, tourism businesses and media of the two sides attended the meeting, during which they exchanged information about the potential, and tourism products of Kerala state and Ninh Thuận Province.

Founder of India’s WebCRSTravel Company, Neelkanth Pararath, who is head of the Indian tourism business delegation, said that Ninh Thuận is a beautiful land with a lot of tourism potential, adding that there are more opportunities for cooperation between the two sides as direct flights from India to Vietnamese localities have been launched.

He raised tourism products and business activities as two aspects Indian tourists are interested in Việt Nam and Ninh Thuận in particular.

He said tourism businesses need to provide good accommodation facilities and diverse experiential activities, especially dishes suitable to Indian traditions, while information about destinations should be in English and Indian.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuận People’s Committee Nguyễn Long Biên said that to promote cooperation between Ninh Thuận and Kerala state in the coming time, the Indian Consulate General, tourism businesses and Ninh Thuận agencies need further connections and create favourable conditions for Indian investors to learn about and invest in the province.

The province will continue improve its investment climate, mobilse resources to develop tourism infrastructure, boost tourism promotional activities, preserve cultural values and raise the quality of human resources training.

At the meeting, India's WebCRSTravel and Ninh Thuận provincial Tourism Association and Hoàn Mỹ Resort signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on their cooperation, paving the way for tourism development opportunities for tourism businesses and the two localities.

In the 2014-23 period, eight non-governmental projects worth US$1.87 million sponsored by the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam were implemented in Ninh Thuận.

Besides, the province carried out activities to promote its tourism in the Indian market together with cultural exchange activities. — VNS