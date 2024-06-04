QCT Brings a Collection of Innovative AI Infrastructures and Solutions to COMPUTEX 2024
A complete showcase of diverse computing solutions for the AI stormTAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is attending COMPUTEX 2024 from June 4th to June 7th under the theme “Piloting Your Business in the Age of AI.” This year, QCT is located at Booth G0042, on the 3rd Floor of Hall 1, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan. QCT’s key visual is an inward-spiraling tornado of colors, representing its ecosystem partners, that culminates into the eye of an impending storm. The visual pulls together data center, edge, storage and rack-level accelerated computing solutions, as well as cloud and 5G integrated solutions, to support the diverse needs of today’s AI era.
“From text and image generation to smart healthcare and smart manufacturing, the power of AI has permeated every aspect of our lives, ushering unprecedented transformation via accelerated computing,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT stands at a unique position at the center of this AI storm, as we have the ability to provide not only the latest AI infrastructures, but also profound cloud and 5G expertise to help our customers address their pain points and challenges while developing AI applications running at the edge.”
QCT COMPUTEX 2024 demo highlights:
● QuantaGrid, QuantaPlex and QuantaEdge Servers: These QCT server lines support various enterprise, modern data center and telco workloads, with the ability to be customized and optimized depending on a customer’s workload needs. This year’s showcase includes QCT next-gen servers supporting the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, AMD EPYC™ processors, and NVIDIA Grace CPU and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips.
Our Intel® Xeon® 6 system demo includes QuantaGrid D55X-1U, QuantaGrid D55Q-2U, QuantaGrid S55R-1U and the high-density multi-node servers QuantaPlex S25Z-2U and QuantaPlex S45Z-2U. Also highlighted at QCT booth are QuantaGrid S44NL-1U and QuantaGrid D44N-1U powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and QuantaGrid D74A-7U accelerated by the AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerators.
● Storage Servers: A variety of storage servers from 1U to 5U to deliver ultra-high-density storage for different space requirements. Equipped with HDDs, SSDs and DDR5 to support warm and cold storage, as well as software-defined storage, these models also feature high bandwidth to eliminate bottlenecks between storage and expanders.
● Rack-Level Accelerated Computing Solutions: Rack-level accelerated computing solutions, including the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 server rack that includes QCT AI servers leveraging the NVIDIA MGX reference architecture and connected with the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, to meet greater-scale AI computing needs. The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system demoed onsite is powered by an AI server power solution designed by LITEON Technology. This solution complies with the latest NVIDIA MGX rack specifications to meet the high computational and energy consumption requirements of modern data centers. QCT is announcing the GB200 NVL72 systems QuantaGrid D75B-1U and QuantaGrid D75B-2U, NVIDIA HGX B100 system QuantaGrid D75H-7U, NVIDIA HGX B200 air-cooled system QuantaGrid D75F-9U, and the NVIDIA HGX B200 liquid-cooled QuantaGrid D75L-5U & QuantaGrid D75M-5U. These systems will be available in Q3 2024.
Co-demo Use Cases with Global Partners:
● Energy-Efficient Data Centers: QCT and Dassault Systèmes are collaborating to optimize QCT data center energy efficiency by leveraging virtual twins and simulation technologies. Dassault Systèmes will provide software analysis and technical assistance. This collaboration signifies a commitment to sustainable innovation in the field of data center efficiency.
● AI Robotics: QCT is collaborating with Techman Robot and Siemens Digital Industries Taiwan to build AI robotics, facilitating industrial automation.
● AI Companion: QCT and Wonders.ai are working together to provide AI companion suites, allowing users to create and customize their AI companion for various personal and professional applications.
Also showcased at COMPUTEX 2024 are the QCT POD and QCT OmniPOD solutions that support GenAI and edge AI use cases, as well as QCT solutions leveraging the latest AI Dev. Kits and innovations from ecosystem partners. A flexible server system that can accommodate the Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerator Baseboard will also be onsite. An AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerator universal baseboard that adopts open modular designs will also be displayed. Additionally, NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms are being showcased to show how QCT is amalgamating its ecosystem partner’s technologies into its full line of AI products.
About QCT
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. https://www.qct.io
