New Haven Barracks / DUI - Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5002474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024, 2132 hours

STREET: West Street

TOWN: Cornwall

CROSS STREETS: Cross Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brad-Leigh Grace

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total: Front, hood, roof, windshield, wheel and side damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/31/2024 at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on West Street in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop upside down in a ditch. The operator, Brad-Leigh Grace (29) sustained suspected moderate injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center. While speaking with Grace, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Grace was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and processed at the hospital. Grace was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2024 @ 12:30 PM

