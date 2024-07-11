Jumbula Integrates with Stripe to Streamline Online Payments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider in online registration and payment systems, today announced integration with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Through this integration, Jumbula clients can now experience the convenience of seamless and secure online payments for their services.
"We are thrilled to partner with Stripe to offer users payments for their services," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula.
With this new integration, Jumbula users can:
- Easily accept online payments with Stripe
- Benefit from advanced fraud detection
- Enjoy a simplified and efficient checkout process
- Access deeper transaction data and analytics
By leveraging Stripe, Jumbula aims to offer its users the most reliable and user-friendly payment processing experience available.
For more information about Stripe and how it can benefit your organization, please visit jumbula.com or contact the Jumbula support team.
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
