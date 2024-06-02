St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/01/24 @ 1835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Lyndonville VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended Criminal, False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Linden Ide
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male parked at the Dollar General, in Lyndonville VT. Troopers responded and identified the male as Linden Ide (45). After investigation it was learned that Ide had driven with a suspended license, and had court ordered conditions not to drive. Additionally, Ide told false information to the Troopers during the investigation. Ide was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Ide was released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/24 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
