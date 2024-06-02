Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 06/01/24 @ 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Lyndonville VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended Criminal, False Information to Police


ACCUSED: Linden Ide                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male parked at the Dollar General, in Lyndonville VT. Troopers responded and identified the male as Linden Ide (45). After investigation it was learned that Ide had driven with a suspended license, and had court ordered conditions not to drive. Additionally, Ide told false information to the Troopers during the investigation. Ide was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Ide was released on citation.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/24 @ 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    

N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

