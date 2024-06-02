St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A4004214
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6-1-24 0057 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US 5 Barnet
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Robert Somers
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was informed of a domestic dispute in Barnet, VT. Initial details provided suggested that Somers was behaving in a threatening, and assaultive manner. Further investigation on scene, revealed Somers had assaulted a household member and prevented their access to emergency services. Somers was taken into custody without incident. Ultimately, Somers was lodged in NERCF for lack of $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-3-2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.