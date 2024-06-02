St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004214

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6-1-24 0057 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 5 Barnet

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Robert Somers

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks was informed of a domestic dispute in Barnet, VT. Initial details provided suggested that Somers was behaving in a threatening, and assaultive manner. Further investigation on scene, revealed Somers had assaulted a household member and prevented their access to emergency services. Somers was taken into custody without incident. Ultimately, Somers was lodged in NERCF for lack of $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-3-2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.