Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Harris County

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County June 2 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

The center is located at:

Harris County

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St.

Houston, TX 77020

The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find locations of centers near you go to fema.gov/drc.

Residents in Bell,Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc .

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.