Assistance Available for Storm Survivors in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FEMA’s disaster assistance offers benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors when needed the most. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Arkansans access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

If you have serious needs due to the May 24-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding, you may qualify for a one-time payment per household through FEMA’s Serious Need Assistance (SNA). This payment would be in addition to any other assistance.

SNA is money to pay for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. It is available in all disasters declared for Individual Assistance and is available to eligible survivors who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared. To qualify for SNA, you must be displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application.

Another benefit is FEMA’s Displacement Assistance which includes money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

These benefits are available to eligible survivors living in Benton, Boone and Marion counties who apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance.

Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance require an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.

Apply to FEMA

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including online at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices, or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

You may be eligible if:

You complete a FEMA application;

FEMA can confirm your identity;

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area;

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send; and

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are available.

To watch an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.