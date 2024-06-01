State Prison Homicide Investigation

June 1, 2024

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.

The inmate is identified as Eugene Stanford, 49. Stanford was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed.

At 12:45 p.m. today, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death that occurred yesterday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Investigators told State Police Stanford’s autopsy results revealed foul play and that his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation continues.

