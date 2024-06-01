The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Invites Chinese and Foreign Children to Celebrate International Children's Day

On June 1, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation jointly hosted the event entitled "Children's Day, Shared Joy" — Chinese and Foreign Children Celebrate International Children's Day 2024 Together at the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Centre for Young People. About 400 members of diplomatic missions in China, including ambassadors from Argentina, Switzerland, Armenia, and the Maldives, along with their children, were invited to watch the special performances and experience various science and culture projects.

The performances by children and teenagers were lively and splendid, and the experience projects were diverse and captivating. Diplomatic envoys and diplomats in China said that the children had an unforgettable and wonderful time, and they believed that it would leave beautiful memories in children's hearts.

Party Secretary and Vice Chairperson of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Shen Beili and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei attended the event.