Inspect Point Announces Integration Capabilities with MS Dynamics 365
Bespoke integration will allow customers to leverage both Inspect Point and MS Dynamics 365 more effectively
We’re proud to be a part of integrating Inspect Point’s critical fire protection functionalities with MS Dynamics 365”TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspect Point, the leading cloud-based business management software for the fire inspection industry, today announced its strategic integration with MS Dynamics 365.
The integration will allow customers using the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) functionalities of MS Dynamics 365 to automate data flow and communication with the Inspect Point platform.
“We’re excited to offer this integration to our customers to help improve the way Inspect Point works with their existing platforms,” says Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. “With the integration, our customers get the best of both platforms, working together. Inspect Point continues to be the all-in-one solution for fire and life safety operations, while MS Dynamics 365 can continue to support other key business functions.”
Customers who want the integration will work with MS Dynamics 365 partner Layer 7 Innovations to create a bespoke solution tailored to their needs and the way they use each platform. “We’re proud to be a part of integrating Inspect Point’s critical fire protection functionalities with MS Dynamics 365,” says Tiranjan Bulankulame, Chief Executive Officer/Director of Layer 7 Innovations. “Each integration will be unique, depending on how the businesses use both platforms and need them to interact with one another.”
Depending on the MS Dynamics 365 functionalities customers utilize, the integration may feature:
- Synced account and building information
- Synced proposals
- Easy import of Materials & Services from MS Dynamics 365 to Inspect Point
- Automated creation of work orders in Inspect Point when a proposal is created in MS Dynamics 365
- Automated creation of invoices in MS Dynamics 365 when a job is marked as complete in Inspect Point
- Automated work order workflow, including inventory and purchase order management
The integration will help fire protection businesses streamline operations and continue to leverage Inspect Point’s powerful software in the most efficient way possible.
About Inspect Point:
Inspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world a safer place. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA & UL-C templates, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive inspection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry every step of the way.
