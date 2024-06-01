President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in official election result announcement ceremony, 2 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the Independent Electoral Commission’s Final Results Announcement Ceremony of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

Proceedings will begin at 17h20 at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Estate, Midrand.

South Africans cast their votes on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, in the seventh democratic National and Provincial elections since the attainment of the right of all citizens to elect a government of their choice.

May 29 was preceded by special voting days on 27 and 28 May 2024.

The 2024 National and Provincial Elections implemented the Electoral Amendment Act, which became law in June 2023, expanding the pool of contest for the National and Provincial Elections to independent candidates.

President Ramaphosa will deliver an address as part of the results ceremony.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za