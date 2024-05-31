Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $187 Million in Grants from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize Airports

Friday, May 31, 2024

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding another round of funding for 90 airport-related infrastructure grants across 34 states. The projects are funded under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, part of the $25 billion total included in the law for airport improvements such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades, to runway safety enhancements.

Banner at Hollywood Burbank Airport (KBUR) for the future 14-Gate terminal building. Funding was provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Groundbreaking and Mass Grading pictured in image.

“Millions of people fly every day, and making sure passengers can get to and from their destinations safely, and with less stress, has been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "The funding we're announcing today will help 91 airports make critical upgrades to improve travel and further modernize our aviation infrastructure.”

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

“These grants not only invest in the physical infrastructure of our airports, but also in strengthening safety and improving efficiency for travelers, and help the economy thrive,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.

Airports receiving funding today, for a total of $186.7 million, include:

$61.8 million to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan : This grant funds the rehabilitation of an existing on-airport roadway to provide a path for aircraft rescue firefighting trucks, airport vehicles, or ground service equipment to safely operate in movement areas.

: This grant funds the rehabilitation of an existing on-airport roadway to provide a path for aircraft rescue firefighting trucks, airport vehicles, or ground service equipment to safely operate in movement areas. $23.5 million to San Diego International Airport in California : This grant funds the construction of a new 1,210,000-square-foot terminal building to include 30 gates and related areas.

: This grant funds the construction of a new 1,210,000-square-foot terminal building to include 30 gates and related areas. $19.7 million to Kodiak Airport in Alaska : This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway F pavement to meet FAA design standards and improve safety.

: This grant funds the reconstruction of Taxiway F pavement to meet FAA design standards and improve safety. $20.5 million to Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania : This grant funds reconstruction of the existing terminal building to allow for more efficient movement of passengers and baggage, increase energy efficiencies and replace aging infrastructure including the gate seating areas at 30 gates.

: This grant funds reconstruction of the existing terminal building to allow for more efficient movement of passengers and baggage, increase energy efficiencies and replace aging infrastructure including the gate seating areas at 30 gates. $8.1 million to Portland International Jetport in Maine : This grant funds rehabilitation of a portion of the existing parallel Taxiway A pavement to meet FAA standards and various other airfield projects such as installation of taxiway lighting that improve safety.

: This grant funds rehabilitation of a portion of the existing parallel Taxiway A pavement to meet FAA standards and various other airfield projects such as installation of taxiway lighting that improve safety. $6.1 million to Tucson International Airport in Arizona : This grant funds the reconstruction and shift of Runway 11R/29L from its current airfield location to 800 feet centerline separation from Runway 11L/29R.

: This grant funds the reconstruction and shift of Runway 11R/29L from its current airfield location to 800 feet centerline separation from Runway 11L/29R. $4.5 million to Gerald R. Ford International Airport Michigan : This grant expands the existing snow removal equipment building an additional 37,317 square feet.

: This grant expands the existing snow removal equipment building an additional 37,317 square feet. $4.5 million to Bellingham International Airport in Washington : This grant reconstructs 19 of the existing airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet FAA standards and enhance airfield safety.

: This grant reconstructs 19 of the existing airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet FAA standards and enhance airfield safety. $4 million to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama : This grant funds crack repair and joint filling on the existing terminal apron and shifts and reconstructs an existing taxiway.

: This grant funds crack repair and joint filling on the existing terminal apron and shifts and reconstructs an existing taxiway. $3.4 million to Aspen-Pitkin County/Sardy Field Airport in Colorado : This grant rehabilitates the existing taxiway pavement.

: This grant rehabilitates the existing taxiway pavement. $2.8 million to Cedar City Regional Airport in Utah : This grant funds the expansion of the existing terminal by 3,650 square feet that will enhance the efficient movement of passengers and baggage.

: This grant funds the expansion of the existing terminal by 3,650 square feet that will enhance the efficient movement of passengers and baggage. $2.1 million to Pocatello Regional Airport in Idaho : This grant funds the reconstruction of 29,449 square yards of the existing northeast apron.

: This grant funds the reconstruction of 29,449 square yards of the existing northeast apron. $1.8 million to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada : This grant funds the reconstruction of two baggage handling systems in Terminals 1 and 3.

: This grant funds the reconstruction of two baggage handling systems in Terminals 1 and 3. $1 million to Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Georgia: This grant funds the extension of Runway 5/23 to 7,100 feet to meet FAA design standards and improve safety.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly $9 billion of the $15 billion total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country. Learn more about the full $25 billion in the infrastructure law for airport improvements by visiting faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $454 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 56,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized over $866 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.