Trade promotion event is scheduled to be held in Hà Nội.

HÀ NỘI — The Conference on Trade Promotion and Import-Export Development in the Red River Delta region is scheduled to take place on June 5 in Hà Nội.

It will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing for both in-person and online participation.

The upcoming event will be the third conference in the series of six Trade Promotion and Import-Export Development conferences organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade across the regions nationwide in 2024. The primary objective of these conferences is to foster regional connectivity in trade promotion and import-export development.

The conference is expected to have about 200 delegates in attendance, including leaders of People's Committees from provinces and cities in the Red River Delta region, leaders of relevant units under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, industry associations, representatives from business support organisations, manufacturing enterprises, import-export enterprises, trade, and logistic service providers.

The event aims to address pressing matters pertaining to trade promotion and import-export growth in the Red River Delta region. It will focus on bolstering value chains for both industrial and agricultural products, enhancing logistics services, and fortifying the energy sectors and infrastructure. Additionally, the event offers a valuable platform for local businesses to showcase their products, facilitating connections with import-export enterprises and trade organisations. It's worth noting that specific localities within the region have experienced remarkable progress, particularly in sectors such as metallurgy, mechanics, food processing, and energy generation.

Over the past years, the import-export activities of the Red River Delta region have consistently held a significant proportion of the country's overall trade structure. In 2023, the region's total import-export turnover reached nearly US$261 billion, the highest among the six economic regions, accounting for 38 per cent of the country's total import-export turnover. This represented a decrease of nearly $12.25 billion compared to 2022, mainly due to the challenging global trade landscape.

Specifically, in 2023, the region's export turnover surpassed $126.94 billion, a decrease of over $2.98 billion compared to 2022, while import turnover reached nearly $133.94 billion, a decrease of nearly $9.26 billion compared to 2022. Bắc Ninh led the region in terms of export-import turnover, followed by Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương, Hà Nam, Quảng Ninh and Hưng Yên.

According to the ministry, trade promotion activities have been identified as the key element connecting localities in the Red River Delta region to boost goods consumption. Recently, the ministry has partnered with localities in the region to carry out various trade promotion activities with the goal of enhancing long-term regional connectivity and effectiveness.

The Red River Delta comprises 11 provinces and cities: Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Vĩnh Phúc, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh, Thái Bình, Nam Định, Hà Nam, and Ninh Bình. To the north, northeast, and west, it borders the midlands and northern mountainous regions; to the south, it borders the North Central Coast and the coastal areas of Central Việt Nam; to the east, it borders the Gulf of Tonkin. This region is characterised by dynamic economic development and a vast market space. — VNS