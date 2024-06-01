Premier’s, parliamentary secretary’s statements on Pride Season

CANADA, June 1 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement celebrating Pride Season:

“June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Season in British Columbia and in many parts of Canada and around the world.

“Pride events will take place throughout the spring and summer in B.C., from community events in small towns to the iconic Vancouver Pride Parade, which draws thousands of people from around the world.

“Born out of protest, Pride is an opportunity to celebrate the many victories gained by 2SLGBTQIA+ people over the decades. Generations of activists have fought to live freely and openly as themselves and worked hard to win important rights, including marriage equality and protections under human rights legislation.

“Pride Season is a reminder that hate has no place in British Columbia. We are seeing a troubling rise in actions targeting queer communities, with transgender communities singled out with threats and violence.

“Equality is not up for negotiation. Everyone should be able to live without fear of violence or discrimination, to love whom they choose, and to live in safety.

“This government is committed to protecting the rights of everyone to be who they truly are and love who they love. We worked in partnership with QMUNITY and the Law Foundation of British Columbia to establish B.C.’s first pro-bono 2SLGBTQIA+ legal clinic and launched the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund to support organizations at risk of hate-motivated crimes. We remain committed to anti-bullying programs like SOGI123, which for almost 20 years has helped teachers and support staff to keep schools safe for all students.

“Whether you choose to take part in a parade, attend an event in your hometown or simply gather with close friends in your neighbourhood, Pride Season is a time to connect to community.

“I stand with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities as an ally and friend. I look forward to attending Pride events this year with my family, and I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to celebrate with their friends and neighbours.

“To everyone celebrating throughout the province, from Nanaimo to East Van to Prince George – happy Pride!”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, said:

“This month, we join members of B.C.’s Pride community in raising the Pride flag at the B.C. legislature to celebrate the many ways our 2SLGBTQIA+ friends, neighbours, colleagues and family members make our province better.

“Pride is a time to celebrate and to raise awareness of the strength that the diversity of our province offers for all of us. We recognize Pride as not only a single day or month of celebration: it’s a year-round call to raise awareness, empower one another and create sustained change.

“People who are 2SLGBTQIA+ should be able to live freely and safely, without shame or fear of violence. As we celebrate Pride, we continue to denounce threats, hate and violence against 2SLGBTQIA+ people in B.C. and around the world. The incidents where transgender and gender diverse people are targeted with threats and discrimination remain a grave concern. Pride began as a protest and I join the many voices denouncing hate and discrimination, which has no place in our province.

“Our government will continue to take actions that further equal opportunities for life, love, community and success in our province. I’d like to give a special acknowledgment to the hundreds of 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations and advocates who are organizing Pride celebrations for everyone to enjoy and be a part of this year. And I thank all those who continue to stand up for the rights of others, challenge hate and embrace our shared humanity.”