Vienna’s Top 10 Concerts of Summer 2024 Announced

Several world-class acts are coming to Austria's capital

WIEN, AUSTRIA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer months in Vienna (Wien), Austria are a great time to get out and experience lively and vibrant cultural events, and the city's concert scene is no exception. As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, the city's outdoor and indoor venues will come alive with the sound of music, drawing in enthusiasts from around the country.

EuropeTripDeals.com recently announced the “Top 10 Vienna Concerts of Summer 2024” pulled from their What’s On Vienna Event Calendar.

Here’s the list:
10. Placebo (14 August, Arena Wien Open Air)
9. Big Time Rush (27 June, Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer)
8. Finch (20-21 July, Arena Wien Open Air)
7. Jan Delay & Disko No.1 (8-9 July, Arena Wien Open Air)
6. The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol (24 June, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D)
5. The National (25 June, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D)
4. Rod Stewart (2 July, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D)
3. AC/DC (23 & 26 June, Ernst Happel Stadion)
2. Coldplay (21-25 August, Ernst Happel Stadion)
1. Taylor Swift (8-10 August, Ernst Happel Stadion)

Acts receiving honorable mention include: Action Bronson, The BossHoss, Deine Freunde, Provinz, Fontaines D.C., Bad Religion, and Sascha Grammel.

The site's full event calendar has more information on top upcoming concerts, events, and sporting competitions around the city. Many of the shows selected for inclusion on Vienna’s list can also be found on EuropeTripDeals’ Top 25 European Concert Tours.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:
Europe Trip Deals, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

Ryan Forney
Ryan's Travel Guides / europetripdeals.com
