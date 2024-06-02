Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida Leads the State with Sales Recognition from Business Brokers of Florida®

Mark Quinn David Carson Claudio Vilas

Three business brokers from Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida were recognized by the BBF, IBBA and the M&A Source for their accomplishments in 2023.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three business brokers from Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida were recognized by Business Brokers of Florida® (BBF), the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and the M&A Source for their accomplishments in business sales in 2023.

● Mark Quinn was awarded the IBBA Excellence Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, the BBF Dealmaker Award for Top 50 in Sales in Florida and the BBF Million Dollar Plus Award

● David Carson was awarded the IBBA Excellence Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, M&A Source Executive Club Award, the BBF Dealmaker Award for Top 50 in Sales in Florida and the BBF Million Dollar Plus Award

● Claudio Vilas was awarded the IBBA Chairman's Circle Award, M&A Gold Club Award, the BBF #1 Top Dollar Producer Award, the BBF Dealmaker Award for Top 50 in Sales in Florida, and the BBF Million Dollar Plus Award

Ryan Cave, President of Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, said, “The recognition of Mark Quinn, David Carson, and Claudio Vilas with this year's International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), M&A Source, and Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) awards demonstrates the incredible achievements that can be realized through ingenuity, hard work, and a commitment to lifelong learning.”

Cave also said, “Claudio Vilas's Business Brokers of Florida #1 Top Producer award not only recognizes his outstanding work as a roofing industry specialist, but also inspires our entire Sunbelt team to continue exceeding expectations and to innovate in the way we approach our business. Each of these accolades showcase the dedication and expertise of Sunbelt's team members in helping clients navigate the complex world of small and lower middle market business sales and acquisitions.”

The IBBA Award recognizes excellence in the business brokerage industry, while the M&A Source Award honors top mergers and acquisitions professionals across the country. The BBF TOP Producer Award and Top 50 Awards acknowledge the highest-performing business brokers amongst over 800 other business brokers in Florida.

About Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida

Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida is part of the worldwide Sunbelt network that has been servicing small to medium size privately held companies since 1979. Sunbelt is the premier destination for buying and selling businesses in Florida and has handled hundreds of transactions for companies with revenues ranging from $1,000,000 to $50,000,000. Sunbelt’s experienced business brokers serve business owners by providing confidential exit strategy planning, business valuations, marketing, negotiations, and deal structuring services through successful closing.

Find more information at www.sunbeltsfl.com