MACAU, June 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Maliksi"

Update Time: 2024-06-01 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 18:00 Will be cancelled

Tropical depression “Maliksi” is moving north-northeast, and is expected to weaken into a low pressure area shortly. “Maliksi” will continue to move into the interior of Guangdong and away from Macau. SMG will cancel all Tropical Cyclone Warning signals at 18:00.

Meanwhile, as “Maliksi” weakens and further moves away from Macao, Macao will be affected by south-westerly monsoon and its associated heavy rainbands, winds will continue to reach level 6 with gusts. Therefore, SMG will issue the Strong Monsoon Signal at 18:00.

Showers are expected to continue today, with frequent and sometimes heavy rainfall. The public is advised to stay tuned, and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.