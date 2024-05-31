Submit Release
From Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates

AZERBAIJAN, May 31 - 31 May 2024, 17:59

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President.

It is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

I wish Your Excellency robust health, happiness, and progress and prosperity to the government of Azerbaijan and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

 

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates

