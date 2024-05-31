Senate Bill 1221 Printer's Number 1659
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1659
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1221
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 31529, carrying
State Route 1007 over the Stonycreek River in Stonycreek
Township, Somerset County, as the Corporal Carl Lynn Walker
Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Corporal Carl Lynn Walker Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Corporal Carl Lynn Walker, born March 18, 1948, was
the youngest of 11 children raised on the Dalton Walker dairy
farm in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County.
(2) Corporal Walker served in the Army in the 11th Light
Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 21st Infantry, A Company.
(3) On July 7, 1969, Corporal Walker was killed in
action by small arms fire during a night engagement in the
Quang Ngai Province in South Vietnam.
(4) Corporal Walker was honored posthumously with the
Purple Heart, Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal,
