Senate Bill 1221 Printer's Number 1659

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1659

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1221

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 31, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 31529, carrying

State Route 1007 over the Stonycreek River in Stonycreek

Township, Somerset County, as the Corporal Carl Lynn Walker

Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Corporal Carl Lynn Walker Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Corporal Carl Lynn Walker, born March 18, 1948, was

the youngest of 11 children raised on the Dalton Walker dairy

farm in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County.

(2) Corporal Walker served in the Army in the 11th Light

Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 21st Infantry, A Company.

(3) On July 7, 1969, Corporal Walker was killed in

action by small arms fire during a night engagement in the

Quang Ngai Province in South Vietnam.

(4) Corporal Walker was honored posthumously with the

Purple Heart, Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal,

