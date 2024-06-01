Universalising the national domain .vn to promote digital economy

VIETNAM, June 1 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has more than 610,000 '.vn' domain names after 30 years of development, ranking second in the ASEAN region, 10th in the Asia-Pacific and 40th in the world, according to the Việt Nam Internet Center (VNNIC).

However, the rate of businesses registered to use the '.vn' domain in our country is only about 25 per cent, while this rate in developed countries is more than 70 per cent.

Transforming from a traditional business to an online business is an inevitable trend.

An internet presence, including the '.vn' national domain, is key to helping domestic enterprises and business households build brands for products and services and develop online business professionally and sustainably, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Huy Dũng.

Using the national domain '.vn' also contributes to building and protecting our national digital sovereignty in cyberspace, he said.

To strongly promote the digital transformation, development of a digital Government, the digital economy and digital society, the ministry has recently implemented an initiative to universalise the '.vn' national domain with two special policies: two years of free domain names at 'biz.vn' or 'id.vn', with basic digital services.

A '.vn' domain name can be registered simply and easily with four steps: visit the tenmien.vn website, type in the search tool bar the domain name and registration field, select the domain name 'biz.vn' or 'id.vn' to register, choose the appropriate registrar and provide authentication information to own the domain name. — VNS