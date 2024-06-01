Event expected to help connect Vietnamese, Japanese businesses in Eco tech industry

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — An online business matching event aiming to creating opportunities for Vietnamese businesses in the Eco tech industry to meet and exchange with leading Japanese companies will be held in September, according to the VCCI.

Co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and SME Support Japan, the event will touch upon areas including new energy, energy-saving machinery and systems, new materials, water and wastewater treatment, urban development and those relating to ecological and sustainable technology.

Participants at the event will be companies that are interested in developing products that combine technology or components with Japanese companies or those that aim to establish joint ventures with Japanese firms in their own country or in a third country as well as companies which have advanced technology and seek cooperation with Japanese counterparts.

According to the VCCI, Japan has become a key market, a leading economic and trade partner, and also the largest sponsor for Việt Nam. It is one of the countries with the most developed science, technology, health, and education systems in the world.

The event is expected to provide practical opportunities for Vietnamese businesses in the Eco tech industry to approach new market trends, innovative technical and technological achievements and directly meet potential partners from Japan, making important contributions to the strong and sustainable transformation of the industry, it added. — VNS

