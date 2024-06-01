MACAU, May 31 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Maliksi"

Update Time: 2024-06-01 05:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Maliksi has made landfall in Yanjiang around 1 am and has weakened to a tropical depression, moving north-northeastwards. It is not likely to issue tropical cyclone signal no. 8.

However, after Maliksi moves inland, under the influence of the rainband associated with its southerly airstream, winds over Macao will maintain in the morning on 1st June. Showers will be heavy at times with thunderstorms strong gusty winds. Low-lying areas may experience flooding due to persistent rainfall and the accumulated amount could be over 100 mm. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information and take appropriate measures.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.