Latest arrangements for the programme By Your Side – Forever here with you, integrated in the 34th Macao Arts Festival

MACAU, June 1 - Duo to the  fact that the typhoon signal no.3 is currently hoisted, the programme By Your Side – Forever here with you, originally scheduled for today (1 June), at 11am, at the Box II of the Macao Cultural Centre, will be cancelled. Spectators with tickets for the programme can change for other sessions at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 2 June (during office hours), subject to availability. Spectators with tickets can also request the refund at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 30 June (during office hours). For enquiries, please call 28555555.

