Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,654 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 8292, Taxpayer Data Protection Act

H.R. 8292 would increase the maximum penalties for the unauthorized disclosure of the tax return information of a person. Under current law, such unauthorized disclosure is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 5 years, or both. H.R. 8292 would increase the maximum penalty to a fine of up to $250,000, imprisonment of not more than 10 years, or both. The bill also would clarify that any unauthorized disclosure which affects more than one taxpayer shall be treated as a separate, distinct violation for each taxpayer affected.

You just read:

H.R. 8292, Taxpayer Data Protection Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more