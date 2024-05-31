H.R. 8292, Taxpayer Data Protection Act

H.R. 8292 would increase the maximum penalties for the unauthorized disclosure of the tax return information of a person. Under current law, such unauthorized disclosure is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 5 years, or both. H.R. 8292 would increase the maximum penalty to a fine of up to $250,000, imprisonment of not more than 10 years, or both. The bill also would clarify that any unauthorized disclosure which affects more than one taxpayer shall be treated as a separate, distinct violation for each taxpayer affected.