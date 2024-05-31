Submit Release
Opening of New Healthcare Clinic in Pugwash

CANADA, May 31 - Premier Tim Houston (fourth from left) participates in the ribbon cutting for the new North Cumberland Health Care Centre in Pugwash, along with (left to right) Dr. Peter Blaikie, Site Medical Lead; Barbie Cook, Clinical Project Lead; Dr. Brian McFarlane, Project Medical Lead; Brian Gordon, Chair, North Cumberland Community Health Foundation; Karen Oldfield, interim President & CEO, Nova Scotia Health; and Bethany McCormick, Northern Zone Vice President, Nova Scotia Health. (Communications Nova Scotia)

