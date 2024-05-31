Submit Release
Air Pump USA Joins the Greenroofs.com Network of Leading Companies

Air Pump USA (formerly Air Pumped Sand & Gravel) has been developing sand and gravel pumping technology since 1996, designing equipment to place aggregate and other materials for the construction industry.

Whether you’re looking for an Air Pump machine to service your project, equipment information, or a business opportunity, this is your home for exclusive and exciting equipment specifically built for the construction market.

Our Air Pump machines have uses in many construction Applications …We are always available to answer any questions you may have regarding your particular project.

Precision Sand, Soil & Aggregate Placement Without the Hassle

Air Pump USA has been the Nation’s leader in air blown material placement since 1996. With our patented soil, sand and gravel pumping technology, knowledgeable staff and commitment to customer satisfaction, we’re confident that we’ll save you time, money and even some backache.

  • Up to 700 feet of horizontal reach
  • Up to 150 feet of vertical reach
  • Moves up to 40 tons per hour

Questions? Please contact us at info@airpumpusa.com or call 1-877-707-1247

East Division:
900 Warren C Coleman Blvd., Concord, NC 28025
Mack@airpumpusa.com
704-617-2225
Mack Partee

West Division:
7045 Jackson St., Paramount, CA 90723
Christian@airpumpusa.com
949-707-1247
Christian Colburn

Visit Air Pump USA in the Greenroofs.com Directory

