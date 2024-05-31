The California Supreme Court has resolved a question about insurance coverage for COVID-19 business shutdowns in the issue of a virus exclusion in a ruling that is consistent with the vast majority of courts nationwide: the presence of the virus on an insured’s premises do not establish direct physical loss or damage to property within the meaning of a commercial property insurance policy.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Resolves Question on Coverage for COVID Business Shutdowns
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.