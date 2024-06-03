BooXkeeping Franchise Expands, Welcomes New First-Generation Business Owners in Charlotte, North Carolina
The bookkeeping franchise continues on its growth trajectory with new husband and wife owners in the “Queen City” this June.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping, the emerging bookkeeping franchise that emphasizes the interpersonal aspects of relationships between bookkeepers and their clients, is growing for the first time in North Carolina. Husband and wife franchisees Carlos and Sulma Aracena are planning to open their bookkeeping franchise this June in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carlos and Sulma were both inspired by the opportunity to improve their lifestyle and leverage their skills as a former finance professional and presently a programs and services manager by becoming BooXkeeping franchise owners.
During the pandemic, they noticed a significant shift in their family dynamics, with increasingly demanding schedules making quality time together scarce. In the wake of widespread layoffs in the financial sector, Carlos decided to make a change. He identified BooXkeeping as a franchise opportunity that suited his skill set. Now the couple looks forward to using their services to help businesses in their community while achieving the work-life balance they desire.
“The brand is professional, but we’re also trying to make it more human. Our hashtag is #CoolBeanCounters. It’s clear that we don’t have to do this the old way anymore, and we’re looking forward to serving our community in Charlotte in a powerful way,” Carlos said.
The newest franchise location in Charlotte is part of BooXkeeping’s larger goal for expansion across the country; the brand aims to add another 25 franchises to its system by the end of the year. This recent growth is a testament to the increasing demand of franchise brands seeking bookkeeping services, as well as the strong support system that BooXkeeping offers its own franchisees.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion to Charlotte, North Carolina, and beyond excited to welcome the Aracenas as franchisees,” said Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “The market in Charlotte is experiencing a lot of growth, especially in terms of franchise brands in the area. The Aracenas will be able to meet this need and provide a valuable service to the growing community.”
As the franchise expands, the brand is focused on strengthening its franchisee support structure. A recent update means that all franchisees receive three months of accounting school throughout their franchise training process, and recent personnel shifts allow more staff to be dedicated to supporting owners on an ongoing basis.
"Now is the perfect time to join the BooXkeeping system. There is a rising number of bookkeepers leaving their roles due to limited flexibility and growth opportunities," Emma said. "These individuals are ideal candidates for a BooXkeeping franchise, where they can discover the freedom and expansive growth potential they seek within our system and with our support."
ABOUT BOOXKEEPING
BooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more.
Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with eight franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/.
