Access zones now in place to protect kids at school

CANADA, May 31 - Carolyn Broady, president of the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) –

“BCSTA supports the new access zones around schools, something we advocated for to keep students and staff safe from disruptions. Democratic debate is important but it can’t compromise school safety. We appreciate the government’s efforts to protect our students from unnecessary learning disruptions.”

Clint Johnston, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation –

“Every student deserves to be safe, cared for and free from bullying at school, especially as they are learning to express themselves and find their identities. We have seen a concerning rise in targeted harassment at schools where teachers and staff do amazing work everyday. As both a teacher and parent, it’s excellent to see the provincial government stepping up with exclusion zones that will protect teachers’ workplaces and students’ learning environments from this harmful behaviour, so that schools can remain the safe and supportive spaces they need to be.”

Laura Ward, president of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils (BCCPAC) –

“Preventing disruptive and intimidating behaviours on school grounds assures the safety and well-being of our children, school staff and other community partners. This legislation will also support many of our parent advisory council meetings and other events on school grounds to proceed without disruption. BCCPAC applauds the government’s commitment to a safe and caring school environment for all.”

Rohan Arul-pragasam, president of the BC School Superintendents Association –

“Schools need to be safe, nurturing learning environments where we can belong to ourselves and feel a sense of belonging to the school community. This new legislation gives the police the authority to take action to keep students and staff safe. It ensures schools are free from disruptions and protests, which is essential to continue supporting students and staff to thrive in an environment that nurtures and celebrates the human spirit.”

Karen Ranalletta, president of CUPE BC –

“Schools should be safe, inclusive places for children to learn, grow and thrive. We strongly support the government’s action to protect students and workers from those who seek to threaten and intimidate them with divisive and hateful disruptions at schools. This legislation is essential to ensure that our schools can remain focused on fostering growth and learning without fear.”