Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Hardee County Housing Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Lemercier Alfred, Lesley Bateman, Ralene Graham, Leslie Long, and Dawn Stark to the Hardee County Housing Authority.

Lemercier Alfred

Alfred, of Wauchula, is currently retired. Previously, he served as a laborer for EchoTech Environmental, LLC. A resident of Hardee County for over 20 years, Alfred will serve as the resident commissioner of the Authority.



Lesley Bateman

Bateman, of Wauchula, is the Director of Partner Services at Family First. Active in her community, she currently serves as a member of the Florida Coalition for Children, New Life Solutions Board of Directors, the Hillsborough County Health Care Advisory Board, and the Florida Public Health Association Board of Directors. Bateman earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida.



Ralene Graham

Graham, of Wauchula, is the Director of Nursing at Lakeside Neurologic. Previously, she served as a Health Information Specialist at Advent Health in Sebring. Graham earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University.

Leslie Long

Long, of Bowling Green, is the Co-Founder of the Heart of Peace River, LLC, and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Hardee County, Inc. Active in her community, she currently serves as the Treasurer of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Committee, a board member of Friends of the Wekiva River, and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity International. Long earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

Dawn Stark

Stark, of Ona, is an Event Director at Visit Hardee. Previously, she served as a Right of Way Agent for the Hardee County Board of County Commissioners and a Public Works Secretary for the City of Wauchula. Stark attended Polk State College and Traviss Technical College.

