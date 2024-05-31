Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Jacksonville Port Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Daniel Bean and the appointment of Patrick Kilbane to the Jacksonville Port Authority.

Daniel Bean
Bean is a Partner at Abel Bean Law, P.A. A veteran of the United States Navy, he currently serves as the Treasurer of the Five Star Veterans Center, the Secretary for K9s for Warriors, and is the Chair of the FreshMinistrities, Inc. Board of Trustees. Bean earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Vanderbilt University and his juris doctor from the University of San Diego.

Patrick Kilbane
Kilbane is a Partner, General Counsel, and Wealth Advisor at Ullmann Wealth Partners Group. Active in his community, he currently serves as a Commissioner for the Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as Chair of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors. Kilbane earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Adrian College and his juris doctor from the University of Notre Dame.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

