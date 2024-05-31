Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,661 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Simone Marstiller and Brent Johnson to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County.

Simone Marstiller
Marstiller is Of Counsel at Gunster, Yoakley, Stewart P.A. She has a history of public service, previously serving as Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Marstiller earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Brent Johnson
Johnson is the Executive Director of Radey Law Firm. Previously, he served as a Senior Manager at North Highland Consulting and was a former Staff Auditor for the Florida Auditor General. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more