FWC hosts inaugural Commercial Fishing Industry Summit

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hosted Florida’s first Commercial Fishing Industry Summit in St. Augustine on May 21 and 22. The goal of the summit was to gather representatives from the industry to help develop a vision for the commercial fishing industry for the next five to 10 years.

Partnering organizations included Florida Stone Crabber’s Association, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Beacon Fisheries, Gulf of Mexico Reef Fish Shareholders’ Alliance, Kathi’s Krabs, Organized Fishermen of Florida, Lampl Herbert Consultants, Southeastern Fisheries Association, Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, and the Southern Offshore Fishing Association, Inc.

The summit began with an FWC presentation on Florida’s commercial fisheries and the importance of planning the future of the fishing industry.

“The industry has been shrinking over time, but the commercial fishing industry is important to Florida’s history and culture,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “The FWC needs the help of these representatives to think of a vision for the future. FWC may not be the sole agency to get them there, but we are excited to facilitate discussions with them.”

Before breakout groups began, FWC Executive Director Roger Young thanked the participants for their input and passion.

“You all provide for so many Floridians. Additionally, people travel from all over the world for our resources and you provide for that as well, so thank you,” said Young. “We appreciate what you do and look forward to sharing ideas professionally and proactively to work together moving forward.”